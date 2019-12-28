MG Hector Plus to be the name of six-seater SUV in India

Please Tell Us Your City

December 28, 2019, 06:46 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
- MG Hector Plus will feature revised styling

- Will get captain seats in the second row

- Hector Plus is expected to be launched in early 2020

The MG Hector has had quite a successful run since its launch in India. To broaden its portfolio, MG Motor is set to introduce a six-seat variant of the Hector in the first quarter of 2020. And now, we can confirm that the six-seat SUV will be christened MG Hector Plus in India. The Chinese-owned British marquee has recently trademarked the 'Hector Plus' brand name for its upcoming SUV. What's more, we also have the 'Hector Plus' logo of the upcoming SUV.

In order to distinguish itself from the Hector, the Hector Plus will feature a revised fascia with new LED DRLs, a larger grille and different headlamp cluster. It will also get a redesigned rear end that will feature slightly re-profiled taillights and bumper. On the inside, it will feature a third row of seats and captain chairs in the second row. We don't expect the cabin to be any different than the Hector.

The MG Hector Plus has been spotted testing in India on quite a few occasions. It will rival the Tata Gravitas, Mahindra XUV500 and the Tata Hexa. Under the hood, the Hector Plus will continue with the same engine/gearbox combinations that the Hector gets, but will be BS6 compliant. MG may offer a few additional features in the Hector Plus to position it above the Hector. So, we can expect it to carry a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the five-seat SUV.  

