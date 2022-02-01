CarWale
    New Mercedes-AMG GT facelift begins testing ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Mercedes-AMG GT facelift begins testing ahead of debut

    - The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT will share its platform with the new SL

    - The model could be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine

    Mercedes-Benz has begun public road tests of the facelifted AMG GT model ahead of its debut that could take place later this year. Spy images reveal a single test mule of the model that was spotted during its maiden test runs in the snow around Sweden.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Front Three Quarter

    Set to share its underpinnings with the new Mercedes-Benz SL, the AMG GT facelift is expected to be offered only in the Coupe form, with the convertible version reserved for the former. Compared to the new SL, the refreshed AMG GT could get a more aggressive design with sharper cuts and creases all around.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Side View

    Although camouflaged to a great extent, we can see the Solarbeam Yellow colour of the outgoing Mercedes-AMG GT on this very test mule. Another highlight of the model are the new alloy wheels, which are currently offered on the likes of the E53, as well as flush-fitting door handles. At the rear, the model is expected to receive a reworked rear bumper and revised tail lights, while the fascia of the test mule still sports pre-production headlamps.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Rear Three Quarter

    Details regarding any changes to the interior of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT remain scarce at the moment. Under the hood, the model is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 585bhp, while a hybrid version producing around 800bhp is also said to be in the works. More details are likely to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
    ₹ 2.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
