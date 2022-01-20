Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series coming to India in 2022

The pinnacle of AMG and the crowning glory of Mercedes-Benz, the AMG GT Black Series is coming to India sometime later this year. The ultimate road car bears the most-powerful V8 AMG ever made and is closer in spirit to the GT3 race car.

The AMG GT Black Series joins the bloodline of the rarest Black Series models produced over the past two decades. The SLK 55 Coupé was the first-ever Black Series by Mercedes-AMG, followed by the CLK 63 Coupé Black Series, SL 65 Coupé Black Series, C63 Coupé Black Series and the SLS Coupé Black Series. The GT Black Series made its world debut in mid-2020. The devil was soon after crowned as the fastest-ever production road-car around the notorious Green Hell.

Arguably, Mercedes-AMG has made the GT Black Series embody the very essence of the AMG GT R Pro and the AMG GT3 race car. To begin with, there is an enormous Pan-Americana radiator grille that dominates the front end. Moreover, the front bumper has air curtains, fins and a splitter with an extension. Besides this, the GT Black Series gets new LED headlamps and V-shaped DRLs that make it appear furious.

The elongated bonnet helps aerodynamics by channelling the hot air outside the engine bay while keeping the inside at optimum temperature. In addition, the supercar also features air outlets on fenders, extended side skirts and tyres specially made for the GT Black Series.

Most body panels in this monstrous Black Series, namely the front splitter, bonnet, side-view mirrors, tailgate, side skirts, roof, rear diffuser and rear wing are made of carbon fibre. Mercedes-Benz has even given it a new lightweight rear glass, bigger brakes and a stupendous and adjustable rear wing.

Not to forget, AMG offers adjustable camber (front and rear), adjustable anti-roll bars (front one is made of carbon fibre whereas the rear is with hollow steel), electronically adjustable dampers with three modes, manually adjustable ride height and an underbody cross brace.

The heart

Mercedes-AMG has outfitted the GT Black Series with a 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill married to an AMG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This prodigious engine generates 720bhp between 6,700 and 6,900rpm and 800Nm between 2,000 and 6,000rpm. Consequently, it can go from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 325kmph.

It is more interesting to note that AMG has tuned up this V8 mill enormously that also gets a new codename, the M178 LS2. Firstly, the engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft instead of a cross-plane unit, secondly, there are new and larger turbochargers and an intercooler and lastly, Mercedes has added a new camshaft and revised the firing order. Everything to optimise the performance and make the most out of the V8. Meanwhile, this track-biased GT Black Series competes against the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, McLaren 720S and Ferrari 488 Pista.