CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series coming to India in 2022

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    299 Views
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series coming to India in 2022

    The pinnacle of AMG and the crowning glory of Mercedes-Benz, the AMG GT Black Series is coming to India sometime later this year. The ultimate road car bears the most-powerful V8 AMG ever made and is closer in spirit to the GT3 race car.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Left Rear Three Quarter

    The AMG GT Black Series joins the bloodline of the rarest Black Series models produced over the past two decades. The SLK 55 Coupé was the first-ever Black Series by Mercedes-AMG, followed by the CLK 63 Coupé Black Series, SL 65 Coupé Black Series, C63 Coupé Black Series and the SLS Coupé Black Series. The GT Black Series made its world debut in mid-2020. The devil was soon after crowned as the fastest-ever production road-car around the notorious Green Hell.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Front View

    Arguably, Mercedes-AMG has made the GT Black Series embody the very essence of the AMG GT R Pro and the AMG GT3 race car. To begin with, there is an enormous Pan-Americana radiator grille that dominates the front end. Moreover, the front bumper has air curtains, fins and a splitter with an extension. Besides this, the GT Black Series gets new LED headlamps and V-shaped DRLs that make it appear furious.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Left Front Three Quarter

    The elongated bonnet helps aerodynamics by channelling the hot air outside the engine bay while keeping the inside at optimum temperature. In addition, the supercar also features air outlets on fenders, extended side skirts and tyres specially made for the GT Black Series.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Front View

    Most body panels in this monstrous Black Series, namely the front splitter, bonnet, side-view mirrors, tailgate, side skirts, roof, rear diffuser and rear wing are made of carbon fibre. Mercedes-Benz has even given it a new lightweight rear glass, bigger brakes and a stupendous and adjustable rear wing.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Rear View

    Not to forget, AMG offers adjustable camber (front and rear), adjustable anti-roll bars (front one is made of carbon fibre whereas the rear is with hollow steel), electronically adjustable dampers with three modes, manually adjustable ride height and an underbody cross brace.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Dashboard

    The heart

    Mercedes-AMG has outfitted the GT Black Series with a 3,982cc, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol mill married to an AMG seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This prodigious engine generates 720bhp between 6,700 and 6,900rpm and 800Nm between 2,000 and 6,000rpm. Consequently, it can go from zero to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds and can achieve a top speed of 325kmph.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Engine Shot

    It is more interesting to note that AMG has tuned up this V8 mill enormously that also gets a new codename, the M178 LS2. Firstly, the engine uses a flat-plane crankshaft instead of a cross-plane unit, secondly, there are new and larger turbochargers and an intercooler and lastly, Mercedes has added a new camshaft and revised the firing order. Everything to optimise the performance and make the most out of the V8. Meanwhile, this track-biased GT Black Series competes against the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, McLaren 720S and Ferrari 488 Pista. 

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Image
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
    ₹ 2.64 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Top pictures of CarWale in 2021
     Next 
    Tata Tiago, Punch, Altroz and other model prices hiked by up to Rs 22,000

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    765 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • CONVERTIBLES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW Z4

    BMW Z4

    ₹ 69.81 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Convertible Cars
    Toyota Camry

    Toyota Camry

    ₹ 41.70 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thJAN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW X3 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    BMW X3 Facelift

    ₹ 60.00 - 67.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Jan 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 41.54 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 2.98 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 3.30 Crore
    Delhi₹ 3.00 Crore
    Pune₹ 2.98 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 3.17 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 2.91 Crore
    Chennai₹ 3.17 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 2.92 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 2.96 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    765 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series coming to India in 2022