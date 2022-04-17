CarWale
    New Mercedes-AMG GT spied in 53 and 63 guise ahead of debut

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The AMG GT 53 was spotted at the Nurburgring

    - The updated range could debut later this year

    New spy shots have revealed two test mules of the new Mercedes-AMG GT series spotted during public road tests. While the AMG GT 53 was seen at the Nurburgring, the AMG GT 63 guise was spotted testing in the Arctic.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are two things that differentiate both the Mercedes-AMG GT test mules. The 53 variant sports a yellow paintjob and a set of circular quad tail pipes, while the 63 variant is finished in a shade of white and features a trapezoidal design.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Front Three Quarter

    To be based on the same underpinnings as the Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster, the new AMG GT will be offered only as a hard-top car, with the soft-top option being limited to the latter. Details regarding the interior of the refreshed model remain unknown at the moment, although reports suggest that the 2+2 seat layout will make way for a pure two seat sports car.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Mercedes-AMG GT range is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid system. The range-topping GT63 variant is expected to produce a power output of approximately 800bhp. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
