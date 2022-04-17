New Mercedes-AMG GT spied in 53 and 63 guise ahead of debut

- The AMG GT 53 was spotted at the Nurburgring

- The updated range could debut later this year

New spy shots have revealed two test mules of the new Mercedes-AMG GT series spotted during public road tests. While the AMG GT 53 was seen at the Nurburgring, the AMG GT 63 guise was spotted testing in the Arctic.

There are two things that differentiate both the Mercedes-AMG GT test mules. The 53 variant sports a yellow paintjob and a set of circular quad tail pipes, while the 63 variant is finished in a shade of white and features a trapezoidal design.

To be based on the same underpinnings as the Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster, the new AMG GT will be offered only as a hard-top car, with the soft-top option being limited to the latter. Details regarding the interior of the refreshed model remain unknown at the moment, although reports suggest that the 2+2 seat layout will make way for a pure two seat sports car.

Under the hood, the new Mercedes-AMG GT range is expected to be powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine with a plug-in hybrid system. The range-topping GT63 variant is expected to produce a power output of approximately 800bhp. More details are expected to surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.