2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – Why should you buy?

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Ertiga in the country with fresh cosmetic and feature updates. The Ertiga is offered in six-colour options, including two new colours - Dignity Brown (new), Splendid Silver (new), Pearl Metallic Auburn Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, and Pearl Arctic White. Here’s why you should consider the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

What’s good about it?

The CNG option in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. The Ertiga offers in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected car features which include features for safety and security, trip and driving behaviour, status alert, and remote operations. The MPV now gets a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. In addition to the standard safety features, the Ertiga now offers front side airbags and ESP with hill hold assist.

Visually, the 2022 Ertiga now gets dynamic chrome winged front grille, two-tone machined alloy wheels, and back door garnish with a chrome insert. As for the interior, the vehicle gets a sculpted dashboard with a new metallic Teak-Wooden finish and dual-tone seat fabric.

What’s not so good?

Features like retractable ORVMs, rear parking camera, and seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system are limited to the top-spec ZXi+ variant.

Best variant to buy?

The feature-loaded top-spec ZXi+ variant is a good option to consider. This variant is equipped with features like cruise control, auto headlamps with follow me home/lead me to vehicle, front side seat airbags, and more. As for customers seeking a CNG option, the ZXi variant is a good option to opt for.

Specifications

Next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine

Petrol – 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

Five-speed manual (20.51kmpl) and six-speed automatic (20.30kmpl)

Next-gen 1.5-litre K15C engine with S-CNG technology

Petrol – 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

CNG – 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm

Five-speed manual transmission (CNG - 26.11 km/kg)

Did you know?

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be subscribed at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,600 for petrol and Rs 22,400 for the CNG version.