CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,789 Views
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – Why should you buy?

    Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 Ertiga in the country with fresh cosmetic and feature updates. The Ertiga is offered in six-colour options, including two new colours - Dignity Brown (new), Splendid Silver (new), Pearl Metallic Auburn Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, and Pearl Arctic White. Here’s why you should consider the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.

    What’s good about it?

    The CNG option in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now available in two variant options – VXi and ZXi. The Ertiga offers in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected car features which include features for safety and security, trip and driving behaviour, status alert, and remote operations. The MPV now gets a six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. In addition to the standard safety features, the Ertiga now offers front side airbags and ESP with hill hold assist. 

    Visually, the 2022 Ertiga now gets dynamic chrome winged front grille, two-tone machined alloy wheels, and back door garnish with a chrome insert. As for the interior, the vehicle gets a sculpted dashboard with a new metallic Teak-Wooden finish and dual-tone seat fabric.

    What’s not so good?

    Features like retractable ORVMs, rear parking camera, and seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system are limited to the top-spec ZXi+ variant. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The feature-loaded top-spec ZXi+ variant is a good option to consider. This variant is equipped with features like cruise control, auto headlamps with follow me home/lead me to vehicle, front side seat airbags, and more. As for customers seeking a CNG option, the ZXi variant is a good option to opt for. 

    Specifications

    Next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid engine 

    Petrol – 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

    Five-speed manual (20.51kmpl) and six-speed automatic (20.30kmpl)

    Next-gen 1.5-litre K15C engine with S-CNG technology

    Petrol – 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm

    CNG – 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm

    Five-speed manual transmission (CNG - 26.11 km/kg)

    Did you know?

    The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be subscribed at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,600 for petrol and Rs 22,400 for the CNG version.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 engine specification revealed ahead of launch

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4628 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4628 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – Why should you buy?