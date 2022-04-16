2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 engine specification revealed ahead of launch

- To be launched in India on 21 April

- Bookings open against a token amount of Rs 11,000

Earlier this week, Maruti Suzuki had opened bookings for the updated version of its premium MPV, the XL6. The updated model will be launched in India on 21 April. This time around we have learned about the engine specifications ahead of its official launch in the country next week.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine which generates 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine will be available in both five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options. In terms of fuel efficiency figures, the manual version of the XL6 is expected to return 20.51kmpl, while the automatic version is likely to deliver 20.30kmpl.

The updated XL6 will get minor cosmetic upgrades as compared to the current model. Additionally, the vehicle will also get an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with the Suzuki Connect telematics. More details about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be known post its official launch in the country next week.

Bookings for the vehicle are open against a token amount of Rs 11,000. The vehicle will be sold via Maruti’s premium Nexa dealership in the country.