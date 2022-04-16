CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki on the new Baleno’s success, future models, and EVs: S2: Ep 5: The CarWale Podcast

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    240 Views
    C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki on the new Baleno’s success, future models, and EVs: S2: Ep 5: The CarWale Podcast

    In Episode Five of Season Two of The CarWale Podcast, we speak to C V Raman, CTO and board member of Maruti Suzuki, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country. Not only is Raman san, as he is fondly called, the CTO and board member for the brand, but he is also the man behind one of the most popular models from the brand, the Vitara Brezza. Click on the link below to listen to what he has to say.

    C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki on the new Baleno’s success, future models, and EVs: S2: Ep 5: The CarWale Podcast

    The success of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Baleno name plate isn’t new, and the model was initially introduced more than a decade ago as a sedan. While it was retired later, the brand name was resurrected as a premium hatchback that also marked the debut of the company’s Nexa chain of dealerships. The 2022 Baleno was launched in February and the car has amassed 50,000 bookings within a month of its price announcement. So what is it that makes the Baleno so appealing? Click on the link above to find out.

    Maruti Suzuki and its future product offensive

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The first quarter of the year recently came to an end and Maruti has already introduced a slew of products, new as well as updated, such as the new Baleno, 2022 Wagon R, Celerio CNG, and Dzire CNG. The carmaker will launch the updated Ertiga and XL6 in India soon, which is expected to be followed by the new Brezza (yes, it is likely to drop the Vitara moniker). What else does Maruti have in store for the future? How soon will we see an EV from the brand? Know all the details by clicking on the link above.

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Image
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid accessories list revealed

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4621 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • MUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    ₹ 5.75 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All MUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.44 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.90 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.23 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.75 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.36 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4621 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki on the new Baleno’s success, future models, and EVs: S2: Ep 5: The CarWale Podcast