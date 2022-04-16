In Episode Five of Season Two of The CarWale Podcast, we speak to C V Raman, CTO and board member of Maruti Suzuki, the largest automobile manufacturer in the country. Not only is Raman san, as he is fondly called, the CTO and board member for the brand, but he is also the man behind one of the most popular models from the brand, the Vitara Brezza. Click on the link below to listen to what he has to say.

C V Raman, CTO, Maruti Suzuki on the new Baleno’s success, future models, and EVs: S2: Ep 5: The CarWale Podcast

The success of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno

The Baleno name plate isn’t new, and the model was initially introduced more than a decade ago as a sedan. While it was retired later, the brand name was resurrected as a premium hatchback that also marked the debut of the company’s Nexa chain of dealerships. The 2022 Baleno was launched in February and the car has amassed 50,000 bookings within a month of its price announcement. So what is it that makes the Baleno so appealing? Click on the link above to find out.

Maruti Suzuki and its future product offensive

The first quarter of the year recently came to an end and Maruti has already introduced a slew of products, new as well as updated, such as the new Baleno, 2022 Wagon R, Celerio CNG, and Dzire CNG. The carmaker will launch the updated Ertiga and XL6 in India soon, which is expected to be followed by the new Brezza (yes, it is likely to drop the Vitara moniker). What else does Maruti have in store for the future? How soon will we see an EV from the brand? Know all the details by clicking on the link above.