New Honda City e:HEV hybrid accessories list revealed

The Japanese automaker, Honda recently unveiled the upcoming City e:HEV hybrid in the country. The vehicle will go on sale in May 2022. The hybrid version of the City sedan will be produced in India. Bookings for the vehicle commenced a while ago against a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Ahead of its official launch, we have learnt about the accessories list for the City e:HEV hybrid. The City sedan offers multiple customisation options such as a door visor with chrome, step illumination lights, window chrome moulding, roof end visor, and a wireless charger with a smartphone holder. Additionally, the company offers accessories across three categories – basic kit, chrome package, and utility package.

The feature list in the utility package includes a bumper protector for front and rear, door handle protector, door edge garnish, and body side mouldings. On the other hand, the chrome package includes front bumper side garnish, trunk garnish, tail lamp garnish, and door lower garnish. The basic kit includes essentials such as a bucket mat, floor mat, cushions, key chain, emergency hammer, and a microfibre cloth. Apart from these, post-launch customers can also opt for body cover, city logo projector, legroom lamp, and front bumper centre garnish.

More details on the pricing will be known closer to the launch of the City e:HEV hybrid in May 2022.