CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 third-gen BMW X1 spotted at Nürburgring

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    540 Views
    2022 third-gen BMW X1 spotted at Nürburgring

    Bavarian carmaker BMW has been testing its upcoming third-generation X1 for almost the past couple of years. Recently, our spy photographers caught the camouflaged SUV lapping the renowned Nürburgring race track in Deutschland. It is believed BMW will unveil the X1 by the end of this year, shortly followed by the debut of the first-ever all-electric iX1.

    BMW X1 Front View

    A generation update was long overdue for the X1 as BMW introduced the current-gen model in 2015, followed by the unveiling of its mid-life facelift in mid-2019. Speaking of the generation update, the carmaker is said to utilise an upgraded version of its UKL platform for the new X1.

    BMW X1 Left Front Three Quarter

    If the spy photographs are to go by, the model appears to be a standard X1 and not an M performance version. Similarly, the headlights and rear lights give us a broad hint that this is a near-production-ready model. Besides this, it also features a new and slightly larger radiator grille. What is surprising, the camouflaged X1 model, by the look of things, has a set of pull-up door handles instead of the commonly found pull-out unit.

    BMW X1 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Going forward, the Bavarian SUV is likely to feature overhauled interior, especially a newly designed fascia with a single-piece curve dual-display setup identical to the iX’s unit. A recently leaked picture of the X1’s interior also suggests that it will get a newly designed centre console, uncluttered fascia, and a restyled steering wheel.

    BMW X1 Left Side View

    There is very little or rather no information about powertrain options available to speak of. Rumours have it that the new X1 will get a slew of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines alongside a plug-in hybrid version. Having said that, BMW is reportedly developing a souped-up M35i version of the SUV. In fact, this M performance model has been spotted with quad-exhaust tips. Last but not least, BMW has already confirmed the iX1 – an all-electric X1 due to debut sometime later this year.

    BMW X1 Rear View
    BMW X1 Image
    BMW X1
    ₹ 41.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid accessories list revealed
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    BMW X1 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2238 Views
    8 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.27 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    BMW i4

    BMW i4

    ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    28th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • bmw-cars
    • other brands
    BMW X1

    BMW X1

    ₹ 41.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All BMW-Cars

    BMW X1 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 49.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 52.40 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 48.29 Lakh
    Pune₹ 49.61 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 49.91 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 45.76 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 51.15 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 46.56 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 46.27 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    BMW X5 Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2238 Views
    8 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 third-gen BMW X1 spotted at Nürburgring