2022 third-gen BMW X1 spotted at Nürburgring

Bavarian carmaker BMW has been testing its upcoming third-generation X1 for almost the past couple of years. Recently, our spy photographers caught the camouflaged SUV lapping the renowned Nürburgring race track in Deutschland. It is believed BMW will unveil the X1 by the end of this year, shortly followed by the debut of the first-ever all-electric iX1.

A generation update was long overdue for the X1 as BMW introduced the current-gen model in 2015, followed by the unveiling of its mid-life facelift in mid-2019. Speaking of the generation update, the carmaker is said to utilise an upgraded version of its UKL platform for the new X1.

If the spy photographs are to go by, the model appears to be a standard X1 and not an M performance version. Similarly, the headlights and rear lights give us a broad hint that this is a near-production-ready model. Besides this, it also features a new and slightly larger radiator grille. What is surprising, the camouflaged X1 model, by the look of things, has a set of pull-up door handles instead of the commonly found pull-out unit.

Going forward, the Bavarian SUV is likely to feature overhauled interior, especially a newly designed fascia with a single-piece curve dual-display setup identical to the iX’s unit. A recently leaked picture of the X1’s interior also suggests that it will get a newly designed centre console, uncluttered fascia, and a restyled steering wheel.

There is very little or rather no information about powertrain options available to speak of. Rumours have it that the new X1 will get a slew of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines alongside a plug-in hybrid version. Having said that, BMW is reportedly developing a souped-up M35i version of the SUV. In fact, this M performance model has been spotted with quad-exhaust tips. Last but not least, BMW has already confirmed the iX1 – an all-electric X1 due to debut sometime later this year.