2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched – All you need to know

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the 2022 Ertiga in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The Ertiga is available in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. The popular MPV offers a CNG option in two variant options – VXi and ZXi.

Additionally, for the fleet operators, the updated model is available in the Tour M variant in both petrol and CNG option. Read below to learn more about what’s new in the 2022 Ertiga.

What’s new?

To distinguish it from the outgoing model, the updated Ertiga features a dynamic chrome winged front grille. The side profile looks fresh with new two-tone machined alloy wheels and back door garnish with chrome insert. The MPV is available in six colour options – Pearl Metallic Auburn Red, Metallic Magma Grey, Pearl Metallic Oxford Blue, Pearl Arctic White, Dignity Brown (new), and Splendid Silver (new).

As for the interior, the vehicle now gets a sculpted dashboard with a new metallic Teak-Wooden finish and dual-tone seat fabric. The second-row seats are equipped with a one-touch slide and recline mechanism for easy access to the last row. The third-row seats have a 50:50 split for added convenience. Features like roof-mounted AC vents, air-cooled can holders, smartphone storage, auto headlamps, cruise control, and retractable key-operated ORVMs have been retained from the outgoing model.

The Ertiga now gets in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected car features for safety and security, trip and driving behavior, status alert, and remote operations. To further enhance the user experience, the updated Ertiga can be remotely accessed via a smartwatch and voice connectivity for Amazon Alexa.

In terms of safety, the vehicle now offers front side airbags, and ESP with hill hold assist in addition to the existing standard equipment such as dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, rear parking sensors, second row ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert system, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.

Engine

Under the hood, the 2022 Ertiga is powered by the next-gen 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine which produces 102bhp at 6,000rpm and 136.8Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. This engine is available in five-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.

The regular 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine is available with a CNG option, wherein the petrol version produces 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm, while the CNG option produces 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. This version gets a five-speed manual transmission option as standard.

The manual version returns 20.51kmpl, while the automatic version returns 20.30kmpl. The CNG version returns 26.11 km/kg.

Subscription option

The 2022 Ertiga can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,600 for petrol and Rs 22,400 for the CNG version.