Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki patents distinct car running sound for Wagon R EV

- Maruti Suzuki registers patent for a distinct car running sound of a jet aircraft

- The Wagon R EV will be the first electric vehicle from the brand upon launch

Maruti Suzuki began testing the Wagon R EV back in 2018, when 50 prototypes of the model were put to public road tests. The company had scheduled to launch the EV based on their tallboy hatchback in 2020, but the launch was postponed due to poor charging infrastructure in the country.

Maruti has now filed a patent for a distinct car running sound of a jet aircraft. The sound will be used in electric cars to notify pedestrians that a car is passing by. The move will be a boon, especially in India, where people are used to the loud and frequent honking from most cars in traffic and otherwise.

Maruti has not revealed any details or specifications regarding the Wagon R EV although previous reports suggested that the model could offer a range of 200 kms. Charging via the fast charging option will recharge the battery to 80% in 40 minutes. The model could be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the current-gen ICE powered Wagon R.