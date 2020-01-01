Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki patents distinct car running sound for Wagon R EV

Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki patents distinct car running sound for Wagon R EV

January 01, 2020, 03:35 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
25981 Views
Be the first to comment
Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki patents distinct car running sound for Wagon R EV

- Maruti Suzuki registers patent for a distinct car running sound of a jet aircraft

- The Wagon R EV will be the first electric vehicle from the brand upon launch

Maruti Suzuki began testing the Wagon R EV back in 2018, when 50 prototypes of the model were put to public road tests. The company had scheduled to launch the EV based on their tallboy hatchback in 2020, but the launch was postponed due to poor charging infrastructure in the country.

Maruti has now filed a patent for a distinct car running sound of a jet aircraft. The sound will be used in electric cars to notify pedestrians that a car is passing by. The move will be a boon, especially in India, where people are used to the loud and frequent honking from most cars in traffic and otherwise.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Exterior

Maruti has not revealed any details or specifications regarding the Wagon R EV although previous reports suggested that the model could offer a range of 200 kms. Charging via the fast charging option will recharge the battery to 80% in 40 minutes. The model could be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the current-gen ICE powered Wagon R.

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Wagon R
  • Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.21 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.4 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.86 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.24 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.29 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.98 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.2 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.93 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.98 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6375 Likes
1082439 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

170 Likes
80060 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in