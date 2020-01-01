Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota Glanza emerges strong as the company’s bestselling car in India

Toyota Glanza emerges strong as the company’s bestselling car in India

January 01, 2020, 10:04 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
21345 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Glanza emerges strong as the company’s bestselling car in India

- Glanza is the bestselling car for Toyota in India

- Innova sells more but it is an MPV

- Glanza is a key contributor to overall sales

Back in March 2018, Suzuki and Toyota had entered into an agreement for a mutual supply of hybrid and other vehicles. Toyota Glanza, essentially the Baleno hatchback is the first product to be supplied by Maruti Suzuki to Toyota in India. Based on sales figures from June-November 2019, the Glanza has emerged as the bestselling car for Toyota in India. That said, the Innova is the bestselling product for Toyota, but then, it’s an MPV.  

The Innova and the Fortuner have been the only two flag bearers for Toyota in India and the company had been struggling with its car sales. With the recent launch of the Glanza in India, Toyota sales in the country have improved by a fair margin. Toyota has sold 1,919 units of the Glanza in June 2019, followed by 1,804 units in July, 2,322 units in August, 2,773 units in September, 2,693 in October and 2,313 units in November 2019. The Innova MPV on the other hand has witnessed an average sales of around 4,500 units in the same period, with a lowest being at 3,414 units sold in November 2019.

Going forward, backed by Toyota’s reliability and Maruti Suzuki’s success story in India, the Glanza will continue to be a key contributor to Toyota’s sales in the country. Toyota Glanza is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine, which is essentially borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The Glanza is available in both five-speed manual and CVT transmission options.

  • Toyota
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Toyota Glanza Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.18 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 8.48 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.87 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 8.26 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 8.33 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.86 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 8.24 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.88 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.86 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

1694 Likes
120803 Views

New Toyota Innova Crysta

New Toyota Innova Crysta

Auto Expo 2016 Updates: The All New Toyota Inno ...

1624 Likes
993099 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in