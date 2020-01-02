Hyundai India witness 9.8 per cent drop in sales in December 2019

- Hyundai witnesses a healthy 13.2 per cent increase in exports in 2019

The Indian auto industry has witnessed a considerable drop in sales in 2019. Hyundai Motor India Limited has witnessed a 9.8 per cent drop in sales with 37,953 units sold in December 2019 as against 42,093 units sold in December 2018. Moreover, exports have also dropped by 10.06 per cent with 12,182 units sold last month as against 13,545 units sold in December 2018.

In terms of calendar year sales in 2019, Hyundai India has witnessed a 7.2 per cent drop in domestic market with a sale of 5,10,260 units as against 5,50,002 units sold in 2018. However, the company has witnessed a healthy 13.2 per cent increase in exports with 1,81,200 units sold in 2019 as against 1,60,010 units sold in 2018.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Limited said, “The year 2019 has been a challenging year for the Indian automotive industry. Even in such adverse conditions, Hyundai Motor India as committed has launched 4 new benchmark products in different segments. As a smart mobility leader, Hyundai became the first company to bring the first connected SUV - Venue and the first long range fully electric SUV - Kona in the Indian market.”