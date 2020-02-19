Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • New Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed ahead of India launch

New Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed ahead of India launch

February 19, 2020, 02:51 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
28389 Views
Be the first to comment
New Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed ahead of India launch

- New Creta will be launched in India on 17 March

- Will get the same engine/gearbox options as the Kia Seltos

- Expected to be priced between Rs 10-18 lakhs (ex-showroom)

The second-generation Hyundai Creta debuted at the Auto Expo 2020, but there was a caveat to it. Hyundai didn’t reveal the interiors of the car at the Expo. However, in the run-up to its commercial launch in India, the company has released the official interior design sketches of the all-new Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai New Creta Interior

Like its exteriors, the new Creta carries the ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design ethos onto its interiors as well. According to Hyundai, the cabin layout is modern and intuitive and should offer a premium experience and roominess. It features a layered dashboard with boxy design elements. There’s a large touchscreen infotainment system at the centre and it also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and a four-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel.

Hyundai New Creta Interior

The show car at the Auto Expo 2020 had a dual-tone black and ivory trim for the interiors. The new Creta is expected to feature soft-touch materials on the dashboard and premium leather upholstery for the seats and the door panels. What we can confirm is that the new Creta will feature an electronic parking brake with auto hold and ventilated front seats.

Hyundai New Creta Interior

Under the hood, it will be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that perform duties on the Kia Seltos. It will also get the 1.4-litre TGDi turbo-petrol motor from the Seltos, and the transmission options, too, will be carried over.

Hyundai New Creta Exterior

The new-gen Hyundai Creta will be launched in India on 17 March. Besides its Korean cousin, it will go up against the Renault Duster and the Nissan Kicks. It is expected to be priced between Rs 10-18 lakhs (ex-showroom).

