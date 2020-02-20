Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai organises service camp across 206 rural outlets

February 20, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Hyundai organises service camp across 206 rural outlets

- Happiness Camp is the new service initiative

- To be held between 20-26 February

- Will offer various benefits to Hyundai car owners

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has begun a new 'Happiness Camp' today. This is a service camp that will continue till 26 February across 206 dealerships across our country.

This service initiative is exclusively designed for Hyundai’s Rural Service Outlets (RSOs). Though the carmaker hasn't specified which regions this will encompass, all participating customers will be entitled to all the benefits offered during this period. Hyundai car owners can check with their closest dealership if any of the discounts and offers are applicable to them.

Regarding the benefits one can avail during this nationwide camp, Hyundai customers will get this service offline and online as well. There's a 50-point car check-up, a free top dry wash, up to 30 per cent discount on labour, 20 per cent on interior cleaning and even five per cent on mechanical parts. Then, there are additional discounts through the Hyundai Care App. This camp is indeed a great initiative that aims to provide a delightful service experience to all the customers located in the rural areas.

Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.63 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.93 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.63 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.7 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.26 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.57 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.28 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.26 Lakhs onwards

