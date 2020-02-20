Discounts of up to Rs 1.68 lakhs on Nissan Kicks, Micra and Datsun Redi-GO

A few Nissan and Datsun dealers in India are offering huge discounts for the month of February 2020. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, extended warranty, free accessories and corporate discounts.

Nissan

All variants of the BS4 Nissan Kicks is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 45,000, corporate discount of Rs 10,000, accessories worth Rs 13,000 and a five-year warranty. Additionally the diesel variants of the model receive a cash discount of Rs 45,000.

Discounts on the BS4-compliant Nissan Sunny and Micra include a cash discount of Rs 50,000, exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 10,000.

Datsun

The BS4 Datsun Redi-GO is available with benefits of up to Rs 83,000. The Go and Go Plus can be availed with benefits of up to Rs 63,000.