Discounts of up to Rs 2.50 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Tucson and Verna

February 21, 2020, 08:27 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Select Hyundai India dealers are offering huge discounts across the model range in February 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts and exchange bonus. There are no offers on the Venue and Kona Electric.

BS4 Hyundai cars

The Hyundai Elantra and Tucson can be availed with benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakhs. The Creta is offered with a cash discount of Rs 75,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Verna is available with a cash discount of Rs 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Elite i20 include a cash discount of Rs 20,000 for the Era and Magna trims and Rs 40,000 for the Sportz Plus and Asta trims. Additionally, all the variants are offered with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The Xcent can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 90,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 is available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 30,000. The Grand i10 Nios is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each. The Santro can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

BS6 Hyundai Cars

The Hyundai Santro, Grand i10 and Elite i20 are available with a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is offered with cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each.

Discounts on the Hyundai Tucson include benefits of up to Rs 25,000. The Elantra is available with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh.

