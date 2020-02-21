Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Grandi10 Nios Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo: Now in pictures

February 21, 2020, 11:53 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
1103 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai Grandi10 Nios Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo: Now in pictures

Hyundai's most important cars that took centre stage at the 2020 Auto Expo were the all-new Creta and the Tucson facelift. Amid much fanfare, one might have missed a turbo petrol variant of the Nios that was showcased right opposite the main stand. This premium hatchback is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is already on offer in the Aura compact sedan as well as the Venue compact SUV. Here's a picture gallery of this power-packed hatch.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Engine Bay

This three-cylinder GDi turbo charged engine is a BS6 unit in the same set of tune as the afore-mentioned cars. It produces 98bhp of power and 171Nm of torque. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Gear-Lever

It comes mated exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. There's no confirmation about the automatic version's availability yet.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

While the car looks exactly the same as the standard Nios, it gets some subtle changes. There's a turbo badging on the grille as well as tailgate.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Upon launch it will be offered in two trims - Sportz Turbo and Sportz Turbo dual-tone. The car in these pictures that you see is the latter one sporting a black roof. 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Otherwise, apart from the gloss grille, other features continue like the projectors headlamps with LED DRLs, projector fog lamps and the same bumper.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Everything else in terms of 15-inch diamond-cut alloys and even a rear integrated spoiler remains the same as the current hatchback on sale.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Interior

Since this Nios turbo is based on the Sportz trim of the regular Nios, the feature set is similar too. The cabin follows the same design and layout without any changes to the seat as well.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior

Nonetheless, this Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol is a unique offering amongst its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and other hatchbacks on sale in our country.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Exterior
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.21 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.64 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 6.03 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.79 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.92 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.67 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards

