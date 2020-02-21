Hyundai Grandi10 Nios Turbo at 2020 Auto Expo: Now in pictures

Hyundai's most important cars that took centre stage at the 2020 Auto Expo were the all-new Creta and the Tucson facelift. Amid much fanfare, one might have missed a turbo petrol variant of the Nios that was showcased right opposite the main stand. This premium hatchback is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which is already on offer in the Aura compact sedan as well as the Venue compact SUV. Here's a picture gallery of this power-packed hatch.

This three-cylinder GDi turbo charged engine is a BS6 unit in the same set of tune as the afore-mentioned cars. It produces 98bhp of power and 171Nm of torque.

It comes mated exclusively to a five-speed manual gearbox sending power to the front wheels. There's no confirmation about the automatic version's availability yet.

While the car looks exactly the same as the standard Nios, it gets some subtle changes. There's a turbo badging on the grille as well as tailgate.

Upon launch it will be offered in two trims - Sportz Turbo and Sportz Turbo dual-tone. The car in these pictures that you see is the latter one sporting a black roof.

Otherwise, apart from the gloss grille, other features continue like the projectors headlamps with LED DRLs, projector fog lamps and the same bumper.

Everything else in terms of 15-inch diamond-cut alloys and even a rear integrated spoiler remains the same as the current hatchback on sale.

Since this Nios turbo is based on the Sportz trim of the regular Nios, the feature set is similar too. The cabin follows the same design and layout without any changes to the seat as well.

Nonetheless, this Nios 1.0-litre turbo petrol is a unique offering amongst its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo and other hatchbacks on sale in our country.