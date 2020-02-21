Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Hyundai Elite i20 prices start at Rs 6.49 lakhs

February 21, 2020, 12:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Hyundai Elite i20 prices start at Rs 6.49 lakhs

- Hyundai Elite i20 automatic and diesel trims discontinued

- 1.4-litre diesel engine to be replaced by Kia-sourced 1.5-litre unit soon

Ahead of its official launch, prices of the BS6 Hyundai Elite i20 have been revealed through dealer sources. The BS6 Elite i20 has been priced between Rs 6.49 lakhs and Rs 8.30 lakhs (ex-showroom).

The BS6 compliant Hyundai Elite i20 is available only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine. This engine produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque and comes paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The BS6 Elite i20 is available in four trims including Magna Plus, Sportz Plus, Sportz Plus DT and Asta (O). The trims equipped with the CVT transmission as well as the Era trim have been discontinued.

Hyundai India has also discontinued the 1.4-litre diesel variants of the Elite i20. This engine was tuned to produce 89bhp and 220Nm of torque. It was offered with a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit. The 1.4-litre diesel motor will be replaced by a Kia-sourced 1.5-litre diesel mill, the launch of which is expected to take place soon.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Hyundai Elite i20:

Elite i20 Magna Plus: Rs 6.49 lakhs

Elite i20 Sportz Plus: Rs 7.36 lakhs

Elite i20 Sportz Plus Dual Tone: Rs 7.66 lakhs

Elite i20 Asta (O): Rs 8.30 lakhs

Hyundai Elite i20 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 7.63 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 7.93 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 7.35 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 7.63 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 7.7 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 7.26 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 7.57 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 7.28 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 7.26 Lakhs onwards

