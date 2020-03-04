Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Xcent and Grand i10 Nios

Discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Xcent and Grand i10 Nios

March 04, 2020, 06:08 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
2144 Views
Be the first to comment
Discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Xcent and Grand i10 Nios

Select Hyundai India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the product range in March 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no discounts on the Kona Electric, BS6 Aura and BS6 Venue.

BS4 cars

The Hyundai Creta can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs while the Xcent is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios are available with discounts to the tune of Rs 70,000.

BS6 cars

The Hyundai Tucson is available with a corporate discount of Rs 25,000. The Elantra is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Elite i20 can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, the premium hatchback also receives a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 include a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each as well as corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Hyundai Santro is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the Era trims are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the Magna, Sportz and Asta trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000. 

  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Tucson
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • Xcent
  • Hyundai Xcent
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Grand i10
  • Hyundai Grand i10
  • Elite i20
  • Hyundai Elite i20
  • Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS
  • Grand i10 NIOS
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.83 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.11 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.41 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 11.91 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.19 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 11.52 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.01 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.96 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai Aura | Can It Better The Maruti Dzire?

Hyundai kick-started 2020 with the all-new Aura – ...

136 Likes
34854 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1995 Likes
383389 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

BMW X1 FaceliftBMW X1 Facelift

5th Mar 2020

45L - ₹ 55L
Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in