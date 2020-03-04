Discounts of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs on Hyundai Creta, Xcent and Grand i10 Nios

Select Hyundai India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the product range in March 2020. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. There are no discounts on the Kona Electric, BS6 Aura and BS6 Venue.

BS4 cars

The Hyundai Creta can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakhs while the Xcent is offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios are available with discounts to the tune of Rs 70,000.

BS6 cars

The Hyundai Tucson is available with a corporate discount of Rs 25,000. The Elantra is offered with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 40,000 each as well as a corporate discount of Rs 20,000. The Elite i20 can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 each. Additionally, the premium hatchback also receives a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Discounts on the Hyundai Grand i10 include a cash discount of Rs 25,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The Grand i10 Nios can be availed with a cash discount and exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 each as well as corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

The Hyundai Santro is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, the Era trims are offered with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 while the Magna, Sportz and Asta trims are available with a cash discount of Rs 20,000.