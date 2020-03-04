Please Tell Us Your City

  Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched in India

Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched in India

March 04, 2020, 05:09 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition launched in India

Toyota’s popular selling MPV, the Innova Crysta is available in Leadership Edition variant for Rs 21.21 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is based on the BS6 compliant 2.4-litre diesel VX variant. In addition to the standard features from the regular model, the Leadership Edition trim borrows styling elements from the Innova Crysta Touring Sport along with the new feature additions. 

In addition to the black roof and alloy wheels, the Leadership Edition also gets a rear spoiler, side skirts and moulding on the front lip. As for the interior, the vehicle gets all-black theme with distinctive logos on the seat. In terms of safety, it continues to be offered with three airbags, ABS with EBD, seat-belt alert, rear camera, etc. 

Mechanically, Innova Crysta Leadership Edition is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 148bhp and 343Nm of torque. It comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. 

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 19.09 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.36 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.09 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 18.9 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 18.74 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.31 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 18.82 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.47 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.32 Lakhs onwards

