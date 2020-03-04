Volkswagen ID4 electric crossover showcased in production-ready guise

- Will be the second product under the ID brand after the ID3 hatchback

- Expected to go on sale in international markets from 2021

After the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen took the online route to reveal the production-ready ID4 electric crossover. The second model in the ID family is expected to be launched later this year before hitting the showrooms in 2021.

Similar to the ID3 electric hatchback before it, the ID4 is the production-ready version of the ID Crozz Concept. The two-tone blue wrap on the pre-launch model is the same as the one we saw on the ID3 but it does give out many details of the production model. The size of the Volkswagen Tiguan, the ID4 will also be offered in a coupe-SUV body style. This model coupe-SUV style was already spotted on a test and could carry the ID5 moniker when it arrives. Both these models will be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric platform.

Of the powertrain details available at the moment, we know that the ID4 will initially be sold only as a rear-wheel-drive with a single electric motor. A more powerful twin-motor model will arrive at a later date. The single motor setup should be good enough for 200bhp and 310Nm while the four-wheel-drive twin-motor setup would have an additional 100bhp and 135Nm. The battery options should include the 83kWh with a range of 500 kilometres (under WLTP) in the flagship model. Meanwhile, smaller, more affordable battery packs should also be available. Additionally, fast charging will be offered as well on a 125-150kW system.

The ID4 will be produced in factories across Germany, China and USA. Being an electric crossover it should witness a global demand where it will be an affordable alternative to the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, BMW iNext, Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X amongst many other.