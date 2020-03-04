Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Volkswagen ID4 electric crossover showcased in production-ready guise

Volkswagen ID4 electric crossover showcased in production-ready guise

March 04, 2020, 08:21 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
7783 Views
Be the first to comment
Volkswagen ID4 electric crossover showcased in production-ready guise

- Will be the second product under the ID brand after the ID3 hatchback

- Expected to go on sale in international markets from 2021

After the cancellation of the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen took the online route to reveal the production-ready ID4 electric crossover. The second model in the ID family is expected to be launched later this year before hitting the showrooms in 2021.

Similar to the ID3 electric hatchback before it, the ID4 is the production-ready version of the ID Crozz Concept. The two-tone blue wrap on the pre-launch model is the same as the one we saw on the ID3 but it does give out many details of the production model. The size of the Volkswagen Tiguan, the ID4 will also be offered in a coupe-SUV body style. This model coupe-SUV style was already spotted on a test and could carry the ID5 moniker when it arrives. Both these models will be based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric platform.

Volkswagen T-Roc Exterior

Of the powertrain details available at the moment, we know that the ID4 will initially be sold only as a rear-wheel-drive with a single electric motor. A more powerful twin-motor model will arrive at a later date. The single motor setup should be good enough for 200bhp and 310Nm while the four-wheel-drive twin-motor setup would have an additional 100bhp and 135Nm. The battery options should include the 83kWh with a range of 500 kilometres (under WLTP) in the flagship model. Meanwhile, smaller, more affordable battery packs should also be available. Additionally, fast charging will be offered as well on a 125-150kW system.

The ID4 will be produced in factories across Germany, China and USA. Being an electric crossover it should witness a global demand where it will be an affordable alternative to the likes of Mercedes-Benz EQC, Audi e-tron, BMW iNext, Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model X amongst many other.

  • Volkswagen
  • Taigun
  • Volkswagen Taigun
  • Volkswagen I.D.
  • Volkswagen T-Roc
  • T-Roc
  • Volkswagen ID4
  • ID Crozz
  • Tiguan AllSpace
  • Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Volkswagen T-Roc Explained | Auto Expo 2020

Another SUV from Volkswagen at the Auto Expo 2020 ...

31 Likes
17457 Views

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

Volkswagen Passat Luxury, Comfort, Driving Fun - All Packed Into One

So what’s there to know about the Volkswagen Pa ...

2511 Likes
233219 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpaceVolkswagen Tiguan AllSpace

6th Mar 2020

35L - ₹ 40L
Hyundai New CretaHyundai New Creta

17th Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 17L
Volkswagen T-RocVolkswagen T-Roc

18th Mar 2020

18L - ₹ 22L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in