2021 Audi A3 Sportback revealed

Audi has revealed the new A3 compact car in a five-door Sportback body style. The vehicle is based on the MQB-platform and features a wide singleframe and large air inlets in the front. The shoulder of the body extends in a smooth line from the headlights to the rear lights. The vehicle gets Matrix LED headlights with digital DRLs. It consists of a pixel array made up of LED segments in a three by five arrangement that create special light signatures and make the A3 immediately recognizable.

The new sporty and sophisticated design is continued in the interior with the new shifter, aluminium or carbon inlays, striking door openers and an instrument panel with a black-panel look. The company claims that the seat upholstery is made of recycled PET bottles and it is adorned with contrast stitching for the first time. Audi further adds that the new A3 Sportback gets a driver focussed cabin setup. The vehicle is equipped with a 10.1-inch touch display with gesture control as standard, which is integrated into the center of the instrument panel. Additionally, it also gets multifunction steering wheel, virtual cockpit and a large display of the navigation map. The plus version measures 12.3 inches and offers three different views, including graphics with a sporty look. A head-up display that projects important information onto the windshield in color can be installed upon request.

In terms of features, the MMI operating concept is now powered by the third generation modular infotainment platform, which claims to provide ten times higher computing power as compared to its predecessor. Individual settings can be stored in up to six user profiles – from climate control and the seat position to frequently selected navigation destinations and frequently used media. The A3 Sportback is connected to the smartphone via the myAudi app, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, as well as via the Audi phone box. The latter connects the device to the car antenna and charges it inductively. The Audi connect key, which authorizes the customer to lock and unlock the car and start the engine via their Android smartphone, and Amazon Alexa will follow shortly after the market launch.

In Europe, the Audi A3 Sportback is available with a choice of three engine options – a 1.5 TFSI engine that produces 148bhp, a 2.0 TDI engine in two tunes 114bhp and 148bhp. Transmission options includes six-speed manual or the quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic.