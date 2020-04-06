Please Tell Us Your City

Audi offers online tours of its Ingolstadt plant

April 06, 2020, 07:09 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
696 Views
Be the first to comment
Audi offers online tours of its Ingolstadt plant

- Virtual factory tours with experienced tour guides

- Shows scheduled every Wednesday and Thursday

- All online tours available at www.audi.stream

Audi has stopped all factory tours due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that that the carmaker has opened the Ingolstadt facility in a virtual form.

It has started an online AudiStream tour experience, where interested people can book a slot to watch the high-tech production of an Audi. This virtual tour can then be accessed at a viewer's convenience from home on a computer display or even a smartphone. Apart from this virtual tour, there still won't be any tours at the Audi factory in Ingolstadt until further notice.

Audi A3 Exterior

There are experienced tour guides assigned and live from a studio to explain the entire production process online. Many video sequences are used to narrate the first production steps to the final assembly of the car. The participants can ask questions to the guides live while they take a tour of the technical highlights from the Audi world as well.

Audi A3 Exterior

The carmaker wants you to experience the production of an Audi vehicle from the comfort of your sofa. This approximately 20 minute session is currently free of charge and can be selected in German or English from the carmaker's website. Audi claims to be the first automaker to offer such online discovery tours as this stream has been available since November 2019. Interestingly, online tours and live sessions on various other topics will be introduced soon.

Audi A3 Exterior
  • Audi
  • A4
  • Audi A4
  • Audi A3
  • A3
