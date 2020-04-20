Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • India-bound Audi A3 sedan spied testing in the RS guise

India-bound Audi A3 sedan spied testing in the RS guise

April 20, 2020, 11:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
339 Views
Be the first to comment
India-bound Audi A3 sedan spied testing in the RS guise

- Based on the A3 Sportback revealed last year

- Will rival the new Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Last year, Audi revealed the new-generation A3 Sportback and shortly after that, we spotted its sedan derivative undergoing winter testing (you can read about it over here). Now, our spy sleuths have caught a glimpse of the RS version of Ingolstadt's smallest sedan undergoing final stages of testing in Sweden.

Audi A3 Exterior

Wearing the production-ready body, the RS3 sedan was still covered in heavy camouflage. But the massive air intakes, aggressive front splitters, and large oval exhaust tips at the back are a clear indication that this is a not a run-of-the-mill version. Even the blacked-out wheels look sporty wrapped up in winter tyres. However, we expect a larger wheel size on the road-going model when it arrives. Other subtle changes are the wider fenders, petite bootlid spoiler, and large brake discs both fore and aft.

Audi A3 Exterior

Powering the baby RS sedan could be the 2.5-litre five-cylinder motor making around 400bhp and 500Nm. The power would be sent to Quattro all-wheel-drive channelled through a seven-speed automatic. An even hotter version in the RS3 Performance guise is also rumoured. If it happens, we could expect the power output to increase by around 50bhp. Meanwhile, a souped-up S3 will surely come as well putting out around 300bhp.

Audi A3 Exterior

The A3 family is set to grow further as the Sportback and sedan will be joined by the cabriolet and estate body styles. And RS versions of them all will also go on sale in the span of the next three years. We expect the A3 to arrive at our shores some time next year. 

