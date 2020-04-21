Tata Nexon EV outsells MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in March

- 198 units of Nexon EV sold in March 2020

- Kona Electric and ZS EV clocked 14 and 116 units respectively

- Nexon EV is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon EV is the first electric SUV from an Indian carmaker. It is quite a competent electric SUV and the most affordable one at that. And the pricing sure has helped its sales as the Nexon EV has outsold the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV in March.

According to factory dispatch data shared by SIAM, Tata Motors shipped 198 units of the Nexon EV last month. In comparison, MG dispatched 116 units of the ZS EV in March, while Hyundai managed to sell a paltry 14 units of the Kona Electric. This makes the Nexon EV the bestselling electric car in India, and by a handsome margin.

The Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). It comes packed with a 30.2kWh liquid-cooled battery pack that delivers a range of 312km on a single charge. The electric motor makes 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque, and all that power is available from the word go.

What's more, the Nexon EV comes bundled with a 3.3kW wall-mount charger that charges the battery pack in eight hours. Tata Motors has also installed 25kW DC fast chargers at 22 Tata dealerships across the country, which charges the battery to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.