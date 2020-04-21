Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Nexon EV outsells MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in March

Tata Nexon EV outsells MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in March

April 21, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
39 Views
Be the first to comment
Tata Nexon EV outsells MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric in March

- 198 units of Nexon EV sold in March 2020

- Kona Electric and ZS EV clocked 14 and 116 units respectively

- Nexon EV is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon EV is the first electric SUV from an Indian carmaker. It is quite a competent electric SUV and the most affordable one at that. And the pricing sure has helped its sales as the Nexon EV has outsold the Hyundai Kona Electric and the MG ZS EV in March.

According to factory dispatch data shared by SIAM, Tata Motors shipped 198 units of the Nexon EV last month. In comparison, MG dispatched 116 units of the ZS EV in March, while Hyundai managed to sell a paltry 14 units of the Kona Electric. This makes the Nexon EV the bestselling electric car in India, and by a handsome margin.

The Tata Nexon EV is priced between Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). It comes packed with a 30.2kWh liquid-cooled battery pack that delivers a range of 312km on a single charge. The electric motor makes 127bhp and 245Nm of peak torque, and all that power is available from the word go.

What's more, the Nexon EV comes bundled with a 3.3kW wall-mount charger that charges the battery pack in eight hours. Tata Motors has also installed 25kW DC fast chargers at 22 Tata dealerships across the country, which charges the battery to 80 per cent in 60 minutes.

  • Tata
  • Hyundai
  • MG
  • Kona Electric
  • Hyundai Kona Electric
  • Nexon EV
  • Tata Nexon EV
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Tata Nexon EV Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.12 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 15.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 16.3 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 16.21 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.91 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2142 Likes
408848 Views

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

Tata Altroz A Tata You Will Want

The Altroz is Tata’s most futuristic looking car. ...

2582 Likes
217457 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

May 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in