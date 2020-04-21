Ford Mustang is now 56 years old

- Ford introduced the Mustang on April 17 1964.

- Ford Mustang is the world’s best-selling sports car.

Ford is celebrating its Mustang’s 56th anniversary with great pride. Not to mention that it is great timing because the company’s pony car is touted to be the world’s best-selling sports car.

After the Blue-Oval debuted the sixth-gen Mustang in 2015, it went on to sell a total of around 6.3 lakh of them in 146 countries. This is thanks to it being available in left- and right-hand-drive iterations.

Although it’s obvious that the Ford Mustang is quite popular, it needs a special note that 71 percent of the Mustang’s sales in 2019 was in the U.S market. But that’s not all, world markets are warming up to the Mustang. This can be seen from the up-to-50-percent increase in popularity of the Mustang in markets such as Germany, Poland and France.

Nevertheless, the Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world may not make the Mustang’s 2020 sales figures look good. Furthermore, the fact that this car rolls off Ford’s production plant in Michigan, a hot spot currently for the pandemic, makes things look even bleaker.

Having said that, development of future iterations of the Mustang seem to be on track as camouflaged test mules have been spotted over the last few months.