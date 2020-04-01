Please Tell Us Your City

  Coronavirus pandemic: Audi India extends warranty and service package validity

Coronavirus pandemic: Audi India extends warranty and service package validity

April 01, 2020, 05:22 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
276 Views
Coronavirus pandemic: Audi India extends warranty and service package validity

- New extended warranty policy issuance will have 60 days extension period

- Extended Warranty and service extensions to be valid for 3000 kms 

Audi has announced an extension on extended warranty and service plans for its customers in India. Customers whose extended warranty or service packages were set to expire during the lockdown period will have the opportunity to extend their plans. 

In terms of policy issuance, customers were earlier allowed to buy a new standard extended warranty till the date of the expiry of their standard warranty. With this announcement, customers will have an additional two month window, if they are unable to buy a new extended warranty on the account of lockdown, before the expiry of standard warranty. 

In terms of extended warranty claims, customers were allowed to claim in case of any failure till the expiry of their existing extended warranty. With this announcement, the extended warranty period has been extended by a month or 3000 kms (whichever comes early) from the last date of lockdown. In case of service plans, customers can get an extension of 30 days or 3000 kms for cars whose expiry date is between the lockdown periods.

Speaking on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “We are facing unprecedented times; during moments like these, the last thing that our customers should be worried about is the service of their cars. Customers are at the core of our business and everything we do, we do it for them. In line with this strategy, we are offering a new extended warranty and service packages for customers who can now continue to reap benefits of being part of the Audi family. Our teams are geared to extend all the necessary support in addition to making sure that their service and warranty packages are extended. We would like to urge all our customers to stay home and stay safe.”

