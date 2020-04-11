BS4 Audi A3, A5 and Q3 sold out; BS6 versions coming soon

- Audi India sold all their BS4 vehicles ahead of the BS6 deadline

- The company has temporarily discontinued a few models owing to the new emission norms

Audi India is working on revising its product range in India. The company issued an official statement revealing that it has sold out all of its BS4 vehicles before the BS6 emission norms came into effect from 1 April.

As a part of its product range revision, models such as the A3, A3 Cabriolet, A5, A5 Cabriolet S5, RS5 and Q3 have been temporarily discontinued. The brand will not update these models only with a BS6 engine upgrade but instead, bring in the next-generation or facelifted versions. This process will be undertaken in a phased manner, with launches expected to begin after the lockdown is lifted.

Audi has also extended warranty and service package validity for all models due to the coronavirus pandemic. The German automobile manufacturer is also offering a virtual tour of its Ingolstadt plant, details of which are available here.