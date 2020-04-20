Please Tell Us Your City

  • Ferrari Portofino facelift spotted testing

Ferrari Portofino facelift spotted testing

April 20, 2020, 09:26 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
205 Views
Be the first to comment
Ferrari Portofino facelift spotted testing

- Ferrari Portofino facelift gets an updated fascia

- The engine could receive a power hike of 20bhp

New spy images reveal a test-mule of the Ferrari Portofino that was recently spied during a public road test in Germany. The Portofino was originally introduced back in 2017 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and the new spy images reveal the first update for the model.

As seen in the spy images, the Ferrari Portofino test-mule features an updated fascia where the bumper is covered in camouflage. We can also see a new set of headlamps taking cue from the Ferrari Roma. Details regarding the changes to the interior remain unknown at the moment.

Ferrari Portofino Exterior

At the heart of the Ferrari Portofino is a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that currently produces 592bhp and 760Nm of torque. The power output is expected to witness a hike of 20bhp, taking the total output to 612bhp. Additionally, the seven-speed automatic unit should be replaced by an eight-speed unit. Details regarding the debut of the Portofino facelift remain scarce, although the model is likely to be unveiled in early 2021.

Ferrari Portofino Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.88 Crore onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.03 Crore onwards

