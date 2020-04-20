Skoda Kliq trademarked; could be production name of Vision IN SUV

- Skoda Kliq could be the production-spec Vision IN SUV

- Expected to be launched by mid-2021

- Will rival Hyundai Cretan and Kia Seltos

Skoda has trademarked the Kliq brand name for its upcoming car in India. The patent was filed with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Reports suggest that the Skoda Kliq could be the name for the production version of the Vision IN SUV, which debuted at the Auto Expo 2020.

The production Skoda Vision IN SUV will be based on the heavily localised MQB A0-IN platform, which also underpins the European-spec Skoda Kamiq. Under the India 2.0 project, Skoda is eyeing a localisation of up to 95-96 per cent for its upcoming cars, and has already achieved close to 92 per cent.

Compared to the Kamiq, the Skoda Vision IN has a more aggressive design. It features a sportier version of the 3D ‘butterfly’ grille and sharp LED lights. It gets muscular elements like the chunky body claddings all-around and faux skid plates at both ends. Interior of this mid-SUV will be premium, something that we have come to expect from Skoda and Volkswagen cars.

Powering the production-spec Skoda Vision IN will be a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI engine that will make 114bhp and 200Nm of peak torque, and will come paired to six-speed manual and automatic (torque converter) transmissions. Skoda may also offer a sportier Vision IN SUV with a 148bhp/250Nm 1.5-litre TSI EVO motor, coupled to a seven-speed DSG. This powertrain combo will be offered with the Volkswagen Taigun as well.

The Skoda Vision IN will be launched in India around mid-2021. And besides the VW Taigun, it will also rival the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta.