Two new Ferrari models planned for 2020

- Part of the plan includes venturing into newer markets as well

- The Purosangue SUV to arrive in 2022

Ferrari had a busy 2019 with the introduction of five new models – Roma, F8 Tributo, SF90 Stradale, F8 Spider, and 812 GTS. However, at their last unveil, the Italian supercar maker said the year 2020 won’t be as action-packed as 2019 in order to let things settle while customers get to grips with the new line-up. However, according to reports, two new Ferraris are coming this year.

The Modena-based carmaker committed to releasing 15 new models within the five year window – five of which were revealed last year itself. This means, 10 new products remain, including the first SUV called the Purosangue and a new flagship hypercar. Of the remaining lot, two new cars are scheduled to break cover in the second half of this year. However, any concrete details of these two new models are pretty scarce.

We guess one of the two models could be the drop-top version of last year’s SF90 Stradale. The other model could be a new entry-level model powered by a V6 marking the return of the Dino nameplate. Or there have been rumours of a new hybrid powertrain under development which was spotted recently with the 488 test prototype. So which two models will be introduced this year, your guess is as good as ours. On the other hand, the Purosangue is due in 2022. And the replacement for the LaFerrari flagship will arrive after Ferrari’s first SUV.

Meanwhile, the Prancing Horse will be looking to expand in newer segments and markets as well. It would be difficult to venture into new segment while maintaining Ferrari’s disposition as a luxury sports car firm. There are some segments (like GT and sports cars) which can be tapped in to as long as it remains consistent with Ferrari’s heritage, believes the carmaker.

However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Ferrari’s timeline could be affected severely. Some official details on the new Ferrari models are expected in the coming months. So stay tuned to CarWale.

Source