Ford Bronco Sport interiors leaked ahead of launch

April 24, 2020, 11:55 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Ford Bronco Sport interiors leaked ahead of launch

- Spy shots reveal the Bronco Sport's interior design

- Will be showcased around mid-2020

- Unlikely to be launched in India

The next-generation Ford Bronco Sport was expected to be showcased at the 2020 New York Auto Show, but the ongoing Coronavirus crisis has put the plans on hold. Now, the Bronco Sport, or the 'Baby Bronco' as its also known, was leaked recently, but these new set of spy shots reveal its interiors.

Ford EcoSport Interior

The images reveal a contemporary-looking cabin that features a free-standing touchscreen infotainment display, a three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and a clean dashboard. The Bronco Sport will also get a semi-digital instrument cluster with a colour TFT driver information display. The spy shots also show a rotary gear-selector dial and an electronic parking brake.

The Bronco Sport will feature a boxy design with well-defined wheel arches, a raised bonnet and chunky body cladding. Unlike the more rugged Bronco, which will be a body-on-frame SUV, the Bronco Sport will be underpinned by the Ford Escape's monocoque chassis. This should offer car-like driving dynamics to the SUV.

Ford EcoSport Interior

Under the hood, it will be powered by a 1.5-litre EcoBoost turbo-petrol motor and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Both these powertrains will be mated to an eight-speed automatic. There's also a possibility of a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit with a hybrid electric motor. The Bronco Sport is also expected to be offered with an AWD drivetrain.

