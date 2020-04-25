Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Mahindra XUV500 online bookings open at Rs 5,000

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 online bookings open at Rs 5,000

April 25, 2020, 08:15 AM IST by Nikhil Puthran
14797 Views
Be the first to comment
- Available in four variants - W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O)

- Powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 153bhp and 360Nm

Earlier this month we revealed the variant-wise feature list for the upcoming BS6 compliant XUV500. This time around, the company has started accepting online bookings for the BS6 XUV500 against a token amount of Rs 5,000. The feature loaded SUV from Mahindra will be available in four variants – W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O). 

The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes with seven colour options – crimson red, volcano black, pearl white, opulent purple, mystic copper, moondust silver and lake side brown. Mahindra offers a wide range of customisation option like – special kits, portable car chiller and warmer, front parking sensors, GPS heads-up display, speakers, exterior chrome elements, mat sets and more. These accessories can be purchased during the booking process. 

Under the hood, the BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is powered by a 2.2-litre, sixth-generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), mHawk diesel engine. This diesel engine generates 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm. The BS6 XUV500 will be available in six-speed manual and six-speed automatic options.

The variant-wise prices for the BS6 version of the XUV500 is expected to be announced soon. 

  • Mahindra
  • XUV500
  • Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.41 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 15.77 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 15.65 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.78 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 14.63 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 15.95 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.63 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.65 Lakh onwards

