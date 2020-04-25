Please Tell Us Your City

Mahindra Racing to field Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Weherlein at inaugural virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

April 25, 2020, 03:17 PM IST by Carwale Team
398 Views
Mahindra Racing to field Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Weherlein at inaugural virtual Hong Kong E-Prix

Mahindra Racing is participating in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and is fielding drivers Jerome D’Ambrosio and Pascal Wehrlein for the race at the virtual Hong Kong E-Prix track on April 25.

The duo will participate in a one-lap qualifying session, which follows the Formula E championship’s four group format, with each group comprising six drivers. The race will take the format of a ‘Race Royale’ battle; after lights out on the race, one driver will be eliminated after every lap until there are 10 drivers remaining to battle it out in one final ‘sprint to the finish’ lap to determine the winner. The race points system will be the same one the championship uses; 25-18-15-12-10-8-6-4-2-1 distributed to the top ten, with one point awarded to the driver with the DHL Fastest Lap and one point to the driver who qualifies in Julius Baer Pole Position. The Hong Kong virtual E-Prix is the opening race of this new eight-week esports competition, which is the first major fundraising initiative in Formula E’s partnership with UNICEF aimed at keep children around the world safe and healthy. 

Commenting on the upcoming race, DILBAGH GILL, CEO and team principal said“Mahindra Racing is proud to participate and support the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge as it raises funds for the invaluable work that UNICEF is doing. In these unprecedented times, it’s important for the motorsport community to come together to support each other and those who are less fortunate, and this series is a fantastic way to do this. We are all missing racing in Formula E, but in the meantime I will be cheering Jerome and Pascal on from home as they fly the Mahindra Racing flag in E-Sports!” 

Round 1 of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge takes place on April 25 from 15:30 BST. (20:00 IST) and can be followed live on Formula E’s YouTube channel as well as social media pages. 

  • Mahindra
  • Mahindra XUV300
  • XUV300
