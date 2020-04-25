New Porsche 911 GT3 racks up Nurburgring time

- Was expected to debut before the end of this year

- Would retain the naturally-aspirated 4.0-litre engine

Porsche is extending the new 992-gen 911’s line-up. After the Carrera (and its 4S version) and the new Turbo, it is now time to move on to some serious stuff. The German carmaker was recently spotted on the Nurburgring testing the new-gen 911 GT3.

Good news for the Porsche purists is that the new GT3 would retain the naturally-aspirated engine. This 4.0-litre flat-six motor is expected to put out around 600bhp. It will be offered with Porsche’s PDK automatic, however, we also expect a manual gearbox to be offered as an option to keep the purists happy. It will come fitted with all the hardware offered with the outgoing model while Porsche will surely introduce newer technologies as well.

Appearance-wise, the little camouflage on the test prototype failed to hide the new bonnet with aero ducts. Also, the front bumper is different compared to the standard 911 with a wide air intake running across the fascia. At the back, the flated wheel arches are instantly evident as well. Also, Porsche will be introducing a new fixed-wing design for the GT3 which is akin to the one seen on the McLaren Senna. There’s another ducktail spoiler attached to the body below the fixed-wing. The central mounted dual exhaust tips are positioned between the diffuser wings adding to the GT3’s race-track persona. Being racecar derived, the GT3 will also have a central-locking wheel hub. And seen behind the large wheels are carbon-composite brake rotors with large callipers.

This is the first of the many GT inspired variants of the 992-gen 911. Similar to the previous-gen, the GT3 will be joined by a GT3 Touring with absent rear wing. Meanwhile, an even hardcore GT3 RS variant will also come along before Porsche introduces the GT2 and GT2 RS versions. Exact reveal date of the 992-gen 911 GT3 isn’t known at the moment. It should have arrived by the end of this year, but owing to the ongoing pandemic, the debut date might have been delayed. Stay tuned to CarWale for more info.