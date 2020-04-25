BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 teased ahead of launch

- BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 bookings open

- The model will be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra has teased the BS6-compliant version of the Alturas G4 that is likely to take place once the lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The teaser image was shared on the brand’s official website.

Powertrain options on the Mahindra Alturas G4 include a 2.2-litre four cylinder diesel engine that produces 178bhp and 420Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This engine is paired to a Mercedes-Benz sourced seven-speed automatic transmission. We expect the power figures to remain unchanged in the BS6 format.

As seen in the teaser image, the BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 retains the same exterior design as the BS4 variant, and features inside as well as outside will remain unchanged. Bookings for the model have begun for an amount of Rs 50,000.