New-gen Kia Carnival to be offered in four-seat layout

- Will get reclining captain seats with multiple adjustments

- Fourth-gen Carnival will also spawn the new Hyundai Starex

- Will be launched in second half of 2020

The Kia Carnival has staked its claim in the premium MPV segment in India by registering sales of over 3,000 units since launch. Meanwhile, the carmaker has already commenced work on the new-generation Carnival, due for a global launch in the second half of 2020. Now, reports from Korea claim that the fourth-generation Carnival will also be offered in an ultra-premium four-seat variant.

The four-seat version is being developed especially for top corporate executives, including CEOs, MDs and Presidents. According to Kia, these discerning chauffeur-driven buyers love to be driven in luxury. This luxury version of the Kia Carnival will offer various comfort and convenience features, including multiple reclining and support functions for the second-row seats.

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival will also spawn the Hyundai Starex premium MPV. Besides the platform, it will also share the powertrain and some components with the Carnival. Powering the new Carnival will be a 2.2-litre diesel motor developing 197bhp and 441Nm. A 3.3-litre V6 TGDi petrol motor will also be available in international markets.

The Kia Carnival is also sold as the Grand Carnival or Grand Sedona in some global markets. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the new Carnival is expected to come in 2022.

Source