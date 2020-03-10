Ford Bronco Sport spotted undisguised ahead of official debut

The upcoming Ford Bronco Sport has revealed itself through these unofficial spy images ahead of its global debut. The Bronco Sport, also known as the 'baby Bronco', is set to debut next month at the New York Auto Show. It will be preceeded by the Bronco, which will be make its official debut this month.

The Bronco Sport will be underpinned by the Ford Escape's monocoque chassis. On the other hand, the Bronco will be based on the Ford Raptor's platform. The 'baby Bronco' sports a boxy design and the highlight is the Bronco badge on the front grille. It gets oval-shaped headlights and LED DRLs that merge with the grille. The design is complemented by body claddings and dual-tone highlights.

Powering the Ford Bronco Sport will be the Escape-sourced 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor and a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit. Ford is also expected to offer a hybrid powertrain that will include a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine and an electric motor. It will also get an optional all-wheel-drive system that will include a differential lock and low range gearing.

