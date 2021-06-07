CarWale
    Ford Bronco getting a Raptor version

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         Earlier rumoured to bring back the ‘Warthog’ name

    -         Will wear the Raptor’s famous F O R D grille

    Ever since its debut last year, the Ford Bronco has caught everyone’s attention, and how! But since it’s an off-roader the American carmaker has decided it needs more oomph. And behold this prototype, in the spied pictures here, previews the final form of the upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor.

    It was rumoured earlier that the off-road-focused version of this new kid in the block would wear the famous Warthog name. Even before the Bronco was unveiled, the Warthog name was being circulated as a possible version of the 4x4. But given that the Raptor is a more established nameplate. And the fact that the prototype is trying hard to hide that characteristic ‘F O R D’ grille upfront, it is settled now that going with the Raptor name makes more sense both in terms of sales and keeping with the legacy.

    Other noticeable changes on the prototype are the raised ground clearance, wider wheel arches and a rather aggressive stance. It was running a BF Goodrich AT All Terrain T/A tyres which should work both on-road and off it. Meanwhile, the rest of the body shell appeared more or less unchanged. With the Raptor version, most of the changes would remain under the skin and some inside the cabin. This should include upgraded suspension, better differentials, and a more rugged chassis to name a few.

    When it breaks cover either later this year or in 2022, the Ford Bronco Raptor is expected to go on sale as the MY2023 model. It will join the heavyweights like the F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor in Ford’s American portfolio.

