Ford F-150 Lightning electric pick-up teased ahead of tomorrow’s debut

- Pure electric version of the F-Series

- Builds on the legacy of older F-150 models

Ford is prepping for a global premiere of the upcoming all-electric F-Series. Christened as the ‘Lightning’ the F-150 EV has been teased for the last time ahead of its 19 May debut showing off its electric fascia.

Taking its name from the SVT Lightning from the 1999-gen model, the pickup will be the second all-electric Ford after the Mustang Mach E. It won’t share the hardware with the crossover as this one is built to be a proper tonne-puller with ruggedness and practicality. Under development for a few years now, Ford teased the F-150 Electric prototype pulling a freight train weighing one million pounds (approx. 4.5 lakh kilograms) back in 2019.

The electric F-150 seen in the teaser is the pre-production model with a fascia similar to the conventionally powered version. However, a sleek light bar is running across the nose joining the two vertically-stacked headlamp units. Its fascia is as upright as it can get with a Blue Oval in the middle of a large grille. But we don’t think it would be a conventional grille here and would be a panel that’s currently obscured under the darkness in the teaser.

When it arrives, this would be the first all-electric F-Series in its 43 years of existence. All the technical details of the F-150 Lightning have been kept under covers. But it will be revealed tomorrow on 19 May. So stay tuned to CarWale.