All-electric Ford F-150 christened ‘Lightning’, debut on 19 May

- Pays homage to SVT Lightning from the ’90s

- Builds on the legacy of older F-150 models

Since 1948, the Ford F-150 has been a formidable and household name in the American markets. The do-it-all pick-up truck is also the highest-selling model in the States. But with changing times, the Blue Oval is adopting an all-electric version for the F-Series and it will bring back an old name – the Lightning.

Last seen in 1999 on the 10th generation model as the ‘SVT Lightning’, the resurrected nameplate will be in the same vein as the Mach E name for the electric-Mustang crossover. Work on the all-electric F-150 has been going on for quite some time now. A couple of years ago, Ford demonstrated the F-150 Electric prototype pulling a freight train weighing one million pounds (approx. 4.5 lakh kilograms).

In the 43 years of history, this would be the first all-electric F-Series. All the technical details of the F-150 Lightning have been kept well hidden. But all will be revealed on 19 May. So stay tuned.