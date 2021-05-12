CarWale
    All-electric Ford F-150 christened ‘Lightning’, debut on 19 May

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    All-electric Ford F-150 christened ‘Lightning’, debut on 19 May

    -         Pays homage to SVT Lightning from the ’90s

    -         Builds on the legacy of older F-150 models

    Since 1948, the Ford F-150 has been a formidable and household name in the American markets. The do-it-all pick-up truck is also the highest-selling model in the States. But with changing times, the Blue Oval is adopting an all-electric version for the F-Series and it will bring back an old name – the Lightning.

    Last seen in 1999 on the 10th generation model as the ‘SVT Lightning’, the resurrected nameplate will be in the same vein as the Mach E name for the electric-Mustang crossover. Work on the all-electric F-150 has been going on for quite some time now. A couple of years ago, Ford demonstrated the F-150 Electric prototype pulling a freight train weighing one million pounds (approx. 4.5 lakh kilograms).

    In the 43 years of history, this would be the first all-electric F-Series. All the technical details of the F-150 Lightning have been kept well hidden. But all will be revealed on 19 May. So stay tuned.

    Ford Raptor
    Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai India steps in to boost oxygen equipment supply

