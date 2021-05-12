Discounts up to Rs 1.50 lakh on Hyundai Kona Electric, Grand i10 Nios, and i20 in May 2021

Select Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering discounts across the product range in May 2021. These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and Shield of Trust packages.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh. The iMT turbo and diesel variants of the Hyundai i20 can be availed with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, and a five-year Shield of Trust package.

Discounts on the turbo-petrol variants of the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura include a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, each. The CNG variants of the hatchback and sub-four metre sedan are available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, each. All other variants of both the models can be availed with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000, each.

The Era variant of the Hyundai Santro gets a cash discount of Rs,10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. All other variants of the model receive an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000, each. There are no offers on the Creta, Venue, Verna, Elantra, and the Tucson.