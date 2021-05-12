CarWale
    India-bound Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace facelift unveiled

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    5 Views
    - Receives cosmetic updates with revised cabin

    - No mechanical changes

    Almost after a year since the debut of the Volkswagen Tiguan facelift, the German carmaker has now taken the wraps off the elder sibling – the Tiguan Allspace. Although a first after its global launch in 2017, the three-row SUV receives styling updates, added tech, and a refreshed cabin while retaining the same powertrain options. 

    Front View

    Looks first, the Allspace now wears a new face with a reworked front grille and a redesigned set of LED head lights. What comes as an option with the IQ. Light package is a thin LED strip that joins both the light clusters; a distinct addition limited only to the Allspace. Further down, the bumpers have also been reworked. The large air intakes with C-shaped chrome inserts on either side looks bold and stylish. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Moving to the rear, the split tail lamps sport a new graphic that somehow reminds us of the Mk8 Golf. The new design for the alloy wheels is also a part of the update. Volkswagen offers the SUV in 19 and 20-inch wheels. Overseas, the Allspace will be offered in three trims – Life, Elegance, and R-Line. 

    Dashboard

    Inside the cabin, the new multi-function leather-wrapped steering wheel with illuminated touch buttons and sliders now command an all-digital instrument display measuring eight-inch that comes in as standard. The infotainment system has now been upgraded to the third-generation MIB3 that packs in a range of online services. Apart from that, the automatic climate control can now be operated by a touch panel. The interior also benefits from a wireless charging pad, 15-colour ambient lighting, premium sound system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

    The optional IQ Drive pack further throws in driver assistance features like adaptive cruise control, lane assist, traffic sign recognition, and parking assist. Under the hood, the mechanicals remains similar with a 1.5-litre TSI, a 2.0-litre TSI and a 2.0-litre TDI engine. Gearbox options are a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG transmission. 

    Left Side View

    As for India, Volkswagen will be launching the Allspace in the coming months. It will be a CBU model and will only be introduced after its five-seat sibling, Taigun

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
    ₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
