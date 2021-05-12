Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai India steps in to boost oxygen equipment supply

- Oxygen equipment to be supplied to five Covid-19 affected states

- To undertake donation of medical consumables for frontline health workers

Hyundai India, through its CSR division, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has announced its CSR project – ‘Back-to-Life’. This initiative by the carmaker will help in procuring and delivering life-saving medicare oxygen equipment like oxygen concentrators (700 units), high flow oxygen plants (10 units), high flow nasal oxygen machines (200 units), and BiPap ventilator machines (25 units) to the most affected Covid-19 states that include Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, New Delhi, and Haryana.

The company will also support government identified hospitals for installing oxygen generation plants. In addition to this, the brand will also donate medical consumables likes masks, sanitisers, dry rations, and Covid-19 testing kits.

Hyundai also undertook projects such as ‘Grameen Sanitisation’ and ‘Sparsh Sanjeevni’ to create a safe and secure environment across 292 rural locations in India. Recently, the automaker in association with Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre also conducted a three-day vaccination drive for its staff members aged above 45 years.

Commenting on the relief measures, S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The ongoing crisis affects each and every one of us. As a community, as a nation and as humanity, we are all in it together. Since the start of the second wave, our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected families and our actions are echoing these emotions. To ensure we help societies and communities tide over this crisis, we are doing everything in our capacity to provide immediate relief. Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment are currently in absolute demand while their suppliers as well as supply chains are seemingly stretched thin. Despite this challenge, we relentlessly strived to ensure the procurement and immediate delivery of these precious lifesaving medical equipment to highly affected states and cities in India.”