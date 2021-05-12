Mercedes-Benz EQT Concept previews upcoming electric T-Class van

- Based on Kangoo E-Tech Electric

- Production version to go on sale next year

Mercedes-Benz has been on a model offensive for its all-electric EQ sub-brand of late. There are currently five models in the EQ family and now the Three-Pointed Star has showcased the next member – the EQT. Although in the concept stage, the EQT previews the all-electric T-Class van that will debut next year.

Based on the Renault Kangoo Electric, the EQT in the production guise will carry forward most of the styling and design elements we see here on the concept. The compact electric van finished in a sinister-looking black paint scheme and contrasting lit-up lights looks rather smashing in the pictures. It’s a typical EQ styling with sleek headlamps, minimal body creases, and large 21-inch aero wheels.

It’s got a sliding rear passenger door, just like the Kangoo, with a flat roofline. But the most interesting angle to look at the EQT Concept is the rear three-quarters. The upright tailgate with sleek work of LED tail lamps looks not only futuristic but also has a Tron-like vibe to it. A seven-seater with three rows of seats, the EQT measures 4945x1863x1826mm translating massive cargo space in the boxy body shell.

On the inside, the dashboard doesn’t get the opulence of the other EQ model, but it’s a functional one with a floating screen integrated with MBUX and a dashboard-mounted gear-lever. There’s no all-digital display either but the steering wheel is the same as seen on the outgoing C-Class. The third row is foldable as well as removable to make space for cargo.

Technical details aren’t revealed at the moment but the production version is expected to be powered by the same 45kWh battery pack from the Kangoo E-Tech feeding electric motor putting out 99bhp and 245Nm. It will have a drivable range of around 250-260kilometres, while the conventionally powered version will also be sold alongside it.

Both the EQT and its ICE-powered T-Class is slated to be revealed in production guise later this year, with sales expected to commence in 2022.