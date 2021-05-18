CarWale
    Mahindra extends ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ initiative to Chennai

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    517 Views
    Mahindra extends ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ initiative to Chennai

    - Service now available in eight cities

    - Over 23,000 oxygen cylinders delivered 

    Earlier this month, Mahindra had introduced the ‘Oxygen on Wheels’ (O2W) program in seven cities. The automaker has now extended the service in Chennai. The O2W is a public service initiative by Mahindra to provide logistics support that enables oxygen cylinders to reach hospitals and other medical facilities. 

    Presently, over 100 Mahindra vehicles convey oxygen cylinders in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR. The Mahindra Bolero pick-up trucks are being utilised for carrying out the said service. Till now, over 1,000 trips delivering 23,000 cylinders have been made. 

    Front View

    To avail of the O2W services, one can get in touch with the Mahindra Logistics team using the contact numbers provided in the above image. 

    In other news, Mahindra has announced the warranty extension for all its models till 31 July, 2021. The car manufacturer is also offering several discounts on several models this month and to know the model-wise offers, click here. In the coming months, the carmaker will be launching the new XUV700 that will be the successor to the current-gen XUV500, more details of which can be read here.

    Mahindra Bolero Image
    Mahindra Bolero
    ₹ 8.42 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
     Next 
    Toyota India employees volunteer to support National Doctor Helpline for COVID-19 patients

