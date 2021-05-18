Toyota India employees volunteer to support National Doctor Helpline for COVID-19 patients

- About 60 employees of TKM will work on the project for a period of one month, to begin with

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced that some of its employees would begin to contribute and support the National Doctor Helpline. About 60 employees of the brand have been identified on a work-from-home model initially, for a period of one month, extendable as per the need to support the helpline that provides teleconsultation to COVID-19 patients.

The volunteering TKM employees will onboard doctors and assist COVID-19 patients to connect with the registered doctors. Their role will also include preparing doctor shifts, besides helping ensure all those patients who call the helpline number can reach the doctors through proper scheduling and follow-ups. The first batch of volunteers is receiving the necessary online training from appointed agencies following which they will soon be deployed. These volunteers are part of the carmaker’s ‘COVID Warriors Club’, which was formed to support the local communities and Government departments in dealing with the rising demand for medical care due to the COVID-19 infections. The company recently introduced a service initiative called Customer Connect Program 2.0, details of which are available here.

Talking about the new initiative, G. Shankara, Vice President, HR and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We had formed the COVID Warriors Club to support the local community and our Government agencies, in the overwhelming surge in the second COVID wave. This voluntary initiative will help provide much-needed support to the frontline workers managing the helpline. Besides, the activity will provide a channel for our employees who are passionate about contributing to the relief measures while ensuring they stay at home and maintain social distancing. More employee volunteers are willing to step up and strengthen the Government’s efforts if the need arises.”