Skoda Kushaq production commences; to be launched in India this month

Skoda India is all set to launch not one but two models in India this month. While the new-generation Octavia will be introduced on 10 June, the long-awaited Kushaq SUV is due in the coming weeks. The carmaker has commenced the production and the first unit of the baby SUV has rolled off the production facility at the brand’s Pune plant.

Built on the India-specific MQB A0 IN platform, the Kushaq’s exterior is dominated by the family derived butterfly-shaped front grille with vertical slats flanked by LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. The 17-inch alloy wheels surrounded by thick plastic cladding along with the roof rails add to the SUV appeal. The split LED tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler, and the new Skoda lettering on the boot complete the design of the Kushaq.

Inside, the Kushaq is equipped with a 10-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, rear AC vents, an electric sunroof, and USB Type-C charging ports for the rear passengers. For more details on the interior and features of the Kushaq, click here.

The Kushaq will be a petrol-only offering. The proven 1.0-litre TSI engine will have a power output of 109bhp and 175Nm of torque mated to a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox. The second engine is the 1.5-litre TSI motor that is tuned to develop 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. This engine will be paired with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG unit. You can read more about the powertrain details of the Kushaq here.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said “With the start of production of the all new KUSHAQ, we are looking at a new chapter to mark the success story of ŠKODA AUTO in India. India’s preference for SUVs has continued to grow steadily over the years. The KUSHAQ will offer an unparalleled driving experience and brings together all the attributes that matter to an SUV buyer. The team is gearing up for the launch later this month. We have already increased our network reach substantially and have instituted several best practices towards ensuring customer delight. With KUSHAQ, we are looking forward to welcoming more customers into the ŠKODA family.”