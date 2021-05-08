Skoda Kushaq - Interior details explained

Skoda India unveiled its latest iteration last month in the form of the Kushaq. It will be the Czech carmaker’s key to the mid-size SUV segment in India and will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, and soon to be launched Volkswagen Taigun. While you can read about its exterior highlights here, let us have a detailed look at the cabin of this SUV.

While the variant-wise features are not available at the moment, we have curated a list of features that could be offered with the top-spec variants. The dashboard will sport an all-black affair with the centre portion getting the gloss treatment with a unique graphic design. The addition of ambient lighting further enhances the look of the cabin.

The two-spoke steering wheel looks neoteric with scrollers on both sides to control the infotainment system as well as the analogue-digital instrument cluster. The latter gets a MID with white illumination throwing in details like vehicle data, speedometer, tachometer, and fuel gauge. Even the controls for the HVAC system have touch control unit; a step further from the traditional buttons and knobs.

The centre stacked 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system supports the latest connectivity options such as Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Wireless SmartLink. With the new Skoda Play and Skoda Connect mobile application, one will also have access to services like vehicle health report, online tracking, and vehicle tracking among many others. The stereo system has six speakers along with a sub-woofer to give an immersive experience to the passengers.

Coming to the practicality and storage bit, the top portion of the dashboard has a utility recess and a smart ticket holder on the windshield near the A-pillar on the right side. Of course, there is a wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones along with dual USB Type-C charging slots for the rear passengers.

The front passenger leatherette seats get perforated grey design with a ventilation function. The glove box is cooled while an electric sunroof further adds to the creature comforts on the Kushaq.